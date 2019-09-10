Let’s work together, PKR members urged

LAHAD DATU: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) member, especially in Silam branch, were urged to unite and work together to further strengthen the party.

Silam PKR branch head Haris Tupang Thomas said members should also avoid hostility which could provide an opportunity for outsiders to destroy or weaken the party.

Haris said all members should give their full support and work together with the party to serve the people.

“The present government is working very hard to implement the mandate given to us by the people.

‘We must strive to work hard not only for the people but also to prove that we are better than the previous government,” he said, when met after the annual general meeting (AGM) of Silam PKR on Sunday.

Haris, when asked about cooperation with the Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), said that they would always work together for the people, and added that they have no problems and are always in touch in any matters related to the needs of people.

Meanwhile, Haris said, the new government should be given time to adjust themselves as administrator and to carry out their plans.

He added that the people will soon be able to enjoy the efforts of the government to improve the national economy and the people’s living standard.