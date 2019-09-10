Missing after fishing trip: SAR team recovers Yeu’s body, two others still missing

LAWAS: The Search and Rescue (SAR) team has recovered a body of one of three friends who were reported missing after a fishing trip off Pulau Sari here.

The body has been identified as 30-year-old Yeu Chee Tiong.

District police chief, DSP Roslan Leman when contacted today, said Yeu’s body was found by villagers around 8.40am at Sungai Labi-Labi and was brought to Kampung Punang for identification.

“The identity of the first victim has been identified by his elder brother,” said Roslan.

The other two victims who are still missing have been identified as 26-year-old Mohd Amirul Bakar and Farouk Arlan Ahmad Sabri, 29.

The SAR operation is ongoing to locate Mohd Amirul and Farouk Arlan.

The trio went for a fishing trip off Pulau Sari since 5am yesterday (Sept 9) and failed to return home since.

A police report was subsequently lodged by a man whose boat was borrowed by the trio last night after effort to contact them failed.