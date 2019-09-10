Parties sign MoU on navigation aid equipment

BINTULU: Samalaju Industrial Port Sdn Bhd (SIPSB) recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sarawak Buoys and Lights Board (LBAS) in connection with the handing-over of the navigation aid equipment which was installed at Samalaju Port.

This follows the expiration of a six-month maintenance period by SIPSB on April 30 this year.

SIPSB was represented by its chief operating officer Matshalleh Mohamad Etli while Sarawak Marine Department director Mohamad Marzuki Brahim signed for LBAS in a ceremony witnessed by Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad (BPHB) Group chief executive officer Dato Mohamad Medan Abdullah.

BPHB in a statement said with the complete navigation aid which complied with the legal requirement and specification by Marine Department, the Samalaju Port 24-hour seven days a week operation is now at the highest security level.

Samalaju Port, which began construction in 2012, plays a key role in driving the Sarawak economy, as it provides the basic needs and is the main gateway for the importation of raw cargo and export of products by industry players in Samalaju Industrial Park and its surrounding areas to facilitate the growth of Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE).

The interim phase (two docks) began operations in April 2014 and Phase 1 (additional five docks Handymax and Handysize) has been operational since June 2017. To-date it has handled 7,391 million tonnes of cargo and received 447 vessels.

The navigation aid equipment is one of the most important elements of a port operation. It comprises buoys, automatic identification system (AIS), leading light towers and beacon light and structures at Beting Nyalau 1 and Beting Nyalau 2 off the coast of Similajau, costing RM12 million.

“I am very pleased to witness the symbolic ceremony of this handing-over after the expiry of the six-month maintenance period by SIPSB.

“Without the cooperation, commitment and effective bilateral communication between the two parties, the delivery of this navigation aid equipment could not be achieved,” said Medan.

He hoped BPHB and SIPSB will continue to work closely with the LBAS and Sarawak Marine Department in ensuring the safety of Samalaju Port marine operations.