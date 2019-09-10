Three friends missing after going on fishing trip off Pulau Sari in Lawas

LAWAS: Three friends have been missing since yesterday evening after going on a fishing trip off Pulau Sari here.

According to Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operations Centre, a Search and Rescue (SAR) operation was activated last night following a police report lodged at 8.10pm.

“One of the victims borrowed a boat belonging to the complainant at 6am as he wanted to go fishing with two friends.

“At 3.30pm, the complainant contacted one of the victims and he told him that they were fishing off Pulau Sari,” Bomba said in a statement.

At 4pm, the complainant contacted the victim again but could not get through, it added.

He tried to call again at 5pm but to no avail.

“Concerned for their safety, he lodged a police report at Lawas Police station,” it said.

The SAR operation resumes today.