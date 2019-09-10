Your appointment comes with heavy responsibility, Tuai Rumah reminded

JULAU: All ‘Tuai Rumah’ (longhouse chieftains) should bear in mind that their appointments come with a heavy responsibility.

Meluan assemblyman Rolland Duat stressed this when he presented certificates of appointment to 12 Tuai Rumah, comprising 10 who had their service extended and two new appointees, at Rumah Sang Lasa in Rantau Chire near here recently.

Their appointment was based on their ability to unite and win the respect of the community under their charge, said the assemblyman, adding that those who accepted the appointment must consider it as an ‘honour to serve’.

“The state government considers the Tuai Rumah as a component of its delivery system; hence, they are required to bring up the problems faced by the community under them and make suggestions on how to address the problems,” Rolland pointed out.

“It is for this reason that the Tuai Rumah are tasked to ensure the security and development committees (JKKKs) of their respective longhouses are active,” he added.

“In that respect, every JKKK is required to hold at least three meetings and activities every year and as proof, they are required to submit minutes of their meetings and reports on their activities.”

Rolland also reminded that only active JKKKs would be eligible to receive an annual grant of RM500 meant for their activity fund.

A representative from Sarikei Resident’s Office, SAO Henry Gimong, and a representative from Pakan District Office, SAO Dana Ungki who also spoke at the function, deliberated on the criteria involved in the appointment of Tuai Rumah and their scope of duties.

Among those present were Pemanca Tekong Ranggi, other local community leaders and councillors.