18-year-old convicted in drug rehab centre stabbing sentenced to 17 years in jail

SIBU: An 18-year-old man who stabbed an assistant working at a drug rehabilitation centre earlier this month was sentenced to 17 years and two months imprisonment by the Sessions Court this morning.

The accused, Raymond Bakak Kinsing from Permyjaya City, Miri pleaded guilty to three charges; robbery, voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means and theft of a motor vehicle.

The robbery charge was framed under Section 392/397 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum of 14 years imprisonment, as well as a fine and whipping.

Sessions Court judge Stella Augustine Druce sentenced the accused to six years imprisonment with two strokes of whipping under the charge.

The voluntarily grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means charge was framed under Section 326 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum of 20 years imprisonment, as well as a fine and whipping.

For the offence, he was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment with three strokes of the cane.

Meanwhile, the theft of a motor vehicle charge was framed under Section 379A of the Penal Code, which carries an imprisonment term of not less than one year and not more than seven years and a fine.

The court ordered him to serve 14 months in prison.

All sentences are to run consecutively and the accused is to serve the sentence in Miri prison.

Raymond committed the offences on Sept 1, between 7.30pm and 8.30pm at the drug rehabilitation centre in Ulu Lanang Road.

According to the facts of case, on Sept 1 at about 8.18pm, the complainant received a call from the victim, saying that he had been stabbed and requested the complainant to come over to the rehabilitation centre.

Once the complainant reached the rehabilitation centre, the victim was seen bleeding from his chest and looked weak and ill.

The victim told the complainant that Raymond stabbed him with an unidentified sharp weapon. The victim was later sent to the hospital.

The complainant also noticed that the victim’s motorcycle was missing.

On Sept 2 at about 11.15am, the accused was stopped by two auxiliary police officers at Pos Kawalan Samalaju Industrial Park Bintulu for riding the motorcycle in a suspicious manner.

Upon inspection, the police found a wallet belonged to the victim and a knife in the motorcycle’s basket hidden under a black jacket.

The police then brought the accused together with the seized items to the Tanjung Kidurong Police Station.

In his mitigation, Raymond asked for leniency and for minimum imprisonment terms to be imposed.

He told the court that he was only working as a labourer and wished to see his family before being sent to prison.

He also requested to serve the sentence in Miri prison as his family is in Miri.

He has no previous conviction record.

Sessions Court judge Stella Augustine Druce accepted the accused’s plea and convicted him of the charge preferred against him based on his own plea.