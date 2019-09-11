Ambush nets man suspected of possessing syabu

KUCHING: A 20-year-old man, suspected to be in possession of syabu, was arrested by a team from the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division (NCID) of IPD Padawan yesterday.

According to Padawan District police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan, the man was arrested during an ambush on a place by the roadside, heading to a water tank at Kampung Haji Baki here.

He said checks on the suspect found substance, believed to be syabu, weighing about 0.3g.

The suspect also tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine, added Aidil.

The case is investigated under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries a fine of not more than RM100,000 or a jail term of not more five years, or both, upon conviction.

The suspect remains in remand until Sept 11.

Meanwhile, the NCID team also arrested three men, aged between 17 and 23, at the same place.

The three tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

Aidil called upon the public to continue giving the police information regarding drug abuse and drug trafficking so that the problem could be curbed.