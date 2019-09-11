Astro Radio comes up with various activities to increase engagement with listeners

KUCHING: Astro Radio will be carrying out various activities across its three stations; namely Era FM, Hitz FM and My FM starting Sept 16.

According to Astro Radio general manager for Sabah and Sarawak, Haifz Nizamuddin, the activities are aimed at increasing their engagement with their listeners.

“Starting Sept 16, we will be giving out cash across all three stations to hype up the radio scene a little and further increase our engagement with our listeners not just on air, but on the ground. So for the next few weeks, our announcers will be out on site with our ground crew as well,” Hafiz told a press conference during lunch with the media yesterday.

For Era FM, fans can join the ‘Penauk Banyak Lui’ to win cash from a pool of RM5,000 where they listen to the cue to call 082-420961 and be the first caller through before answering a question given by the announcer based on the ‘Penauk Banyak Lui’ video posted on the day.

The correct answer will win a cash prize of RM100 but the amount would snowball to the next contest segment if the answer is wrong.

Every day at 9am during the contest period, Era FM will drop a short animation video on their social media pages and fans can catch five videos from Monday to Friday with 10 contest segments from 10am to 7pm.

In addition, during the weeks commencing Sept 23 and Sept 30, fans can win up to RM300 in cash in the ‘Apa Jak Lagu Ya?’ campaign, with a pool of up to RM12,000 for grabs.

Fans can listen to the cue to call 082-420961 and be the first caller through before choosing a one, two or three-second snippet of the song. Each snippet duration carries a different value – RM300 for one second, RM200 for two seconds and RM300 seconds and if fans can guess the song title and artiste correctly based on the snippet, they will win.

For My FM, on the weeks commencing Sept 16 and Sept 23, they will post a photo of a selected food on their social media each day for fans to vote for their favourite stall or restaurant for ‘MY Sibeh Champion’.

Fans stand a chance to win RM100 when they leave the best reason or most creative answer as to why they picked a particular stall or restaurant as their choice, and the stall or restaurant with the highest votes will be announced towards each evening.

The next morning, MY FM announcers will be at the voters’ pick to give out the MY Sibeh Champion plaque and carry out fun challenges between the announcers, and fans can catch videos of these challenges and the final list of the top 10 food stalls or restaurants selected on My FM’s social media.

For the weeks of Sept 30 and Oct 7, fans can also win up to RM100 if they are the first caller through where they will listen to a compilation of four short audio clips and guess the title of the songs correctly.

The correct answer will win the amount of cash offered, otherwise it would snowball to the next hour.

As for Hitz FM, they have prepared two tickets to Shawn Mendes’ concert and two tickets to the Kuching Waterfront Jazz Festival as part of their campaign.

Fans can also join the ‘Hitz Treat or Cash’ contest, with up to RM10,000 to be won, from the weeks of Sept 23 and Sept 30.

They will need to look out for a riddle or trick question on Hitz FM’s Instagram at the start of every hour and be the first caller through on Hitz FM. If they answer correctly, they stand a chance to walk away with at least RM100 or the cash prize will snowball to the next contest if the wrong answer is given.

Meanwhile, fans can also download the Syok app via Google Play or the Apple App Store to access Astro Radio’s brands on-air and on TV, Syok original videos, podcasts, articles, contests as well as news and traffic updates.

Also present at the press conference and media lunch were Era FM announcers Elya, Afick and Fir, My FM announcers Winson and Penny as well as Hitz FM announcers Kiyoshi and Yusuf.