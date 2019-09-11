Audio recording allegedly of Perak exco aide’s conversation sent to forensics

PARIT: Police will send an audio recording to the forensics department to identify the voice in a conversation of a Perak exco’s assistant allegedly attempting to cut a deal over a case with the investigating officer, Perak Police Chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said.

“The recording will be sent to the forensics department for analysis to determine if it is the voice of an investigating officer from the Royal Malaysia Police or the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC),” he told reporters after attending a Pinning-of-Rank and Handing-Over of Duties ceremony here yesterday.

He said police have called in several people to provide evidence to help in the investigations into the case.

Razarudin said two investigations are being carried out to determine whether the person the assistant was speaking to was from the police force or the MACC.

On Aug 15, a local news portal reported that Perak Public Amenities and Infrastructure, Agriculture and Plantations Committee chairman Abdul Yunus Jamahri denied the allegations that the audio recording was his assistant trying to cut a deal with the police and the MACC.

On July 13, the exco’s former aide, Beh Yong Kean, lodged a police report at the Ipoh District Police Headquarters alleging that the exco member had leaked minutes of the state exco meeting for the purpose of obtaining commission for a project.

The first investigation paper is about the police report by Beh claiming that Abdul Yunus had leaked minutes of the state exco meeting and is being investigated under Section 8(1) of the Official Secrets Act.

The second investigation paper is about the police report made by Abdul Yunus against Beh, and is being investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code. — Bernama