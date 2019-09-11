Awang Tengah: National-level Malaysia Day celebrations moved to Stadium Perpaduan due to haze over downtown Kuching

KUCHING: The venue for the national-level Malaysia Day celebration on Sept 16 has been shifted from Padang Merdeka to Stadium Perpaduan in Petrajaya here.

In light of the prevailing haze shrouding Kuching city, the organising committee decided that it was not suitable to hold the celebrations at the initial venue, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

“After being briefed by the Meteorological Department, Natural Resources and Environmental Board and the Department of Environment on the haze situation, we have no choice but to relocate the celebration to the Indoor Stadium because of health issues.

“However, we (the organising committee) will still give our best to ensure that this Malaysia Day celebration will be a success,” Awang Tengah said in a press conference at Hornbill Skyways earlier today.

He also assured that the main highlights would remain the same as the ones planned for Padang Merdeka.

“It will comprise of performances such as the beat of 300 drums, raising of the Jalur Gemilang, shadowplay and the Kembara Merdeka Convoy, which promises to be a colourful and meaningful event,” Awang Tengah said.

State and federal dignitaries would be attending the celebration, Awang Tengah added.