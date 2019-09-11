Bernama to enter MBOR with 24-hour non-stop broadcast

KUALA LUMPUR: With ‘live non-stop broadcast for 24 hours in four languages from Sept 16 to 17 in conjunction with Malaysia Day, the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) is poised to gain entry into the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR).

The broadcast from 7 am (on Sept 16) to 9 am (Sept 17) will be carried by all Bernama channels namely Bernama News Channel (BNC), Bernama Radio, Bernama.com as well as all social media platforms of the news agency.

“This is a new challenge for Bernama to try and see how we can work together across all the platforms, it is also very significant because in a way it will be broadcasted in four languages…which is very effective (to showcase) our own country’s uniqueness, that is why it is a very good thing for us to do it in conjunction with Hari Malaysia,” Bernama chief executive officer Nurini Kassim told Bernama, BNC and Bernama Radio.

She was met after the presentation of sponsorship for the “Longest Live Non-Stop Multilingual National Broadcast” at Wisma Bernama here today.

Also present were Bernama chairman Datuk Seri Azman Ujang, Bernama editor-in-chief Datuk Mokhtar Hussain as well as MBOR Operations, Research and Marketing manager, Edwin Yeoh Tiong Chin.

Earlier in her speech, Nurini said the programme could bring about positive returns to all parties involved as well as the main sponsors, Terra Security Monitoring Sdn Bhd, Maad Travel Sdn Bhd and Fomema Sdn Bhd in the spirit of patriotism in conjunction with the National Month celebration.

Meanwhile, Yeoh said Bernama has to meet two main criteria in setting the record, which is to broadcast for 24 hours and to air news in four languages.

The non-stop broadcast will feature talk programmes with politicians, corporate figures, athletes and celebrities including the news coverage of the Malaysia Day celebration in Kuching, Sarawak as well as other states.

The attempt will encompass broadcasting various news items and live cross-overs involving about 200 editors, broadcast journalists, producers, cameramen, technical crews as well as personnel from other departments under Bernama.

Viewers and listeners will also have the chance to win prizes worth RM81,000 including a package for two persons to Jeju Island, South Korea by answering quizzes on the National Day, Malaysia Day and Bernama which will aired every hourly.

The programmes will be broadcasted through BNC via Astro 502, UnifiTV (631), MYTV (121), iflix, and Bernama Radio via FM93.9 (Kuala Lumpur), FM107.5 (Johor Bahru), FM100.9 (Kuching) and FM 107.9 (Kota Kinabalu). — Bernama