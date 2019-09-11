Contract-signing ceremony to kick off 6 Urda projects

KUCHING: The Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda) held a contract signing ceremony at Penview Convention Centre here yesterday for six Upper Rajang Development Agency (Urda)’s infrastructure projects, kicking off the implementation of development projects for areas under the agency.

The implementation of these projects would provide road connectivity, set to benefit 24 longhouses in areas under Urda.

Recoda chief executive officer Datu Ismawi Ismuni signed on behalf of the agency together with contractors from each project – namely Hock Seng Lee Bhd which was represented by its managing director Dato Paul Yu Chee Hoe; Hanayin Engineering Sdn Bhd represented by its managing director Engsah Han; WHE Contract Sdn Bhd represented by its director Azahari Morshidi; Davilla Construction Sdn Bhd represented by its managing director Alan Michael Manyin; Kemudi Harta Sdn Bhd represented by its managing director Khairudin Ibrahim; and Bumi Utara Construction Sdn Bhd represented by its director Saing Lanchang.

Witnessing the ceremony was Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing, who is also Urda chairman.

The six projects, amounting to around RM138.35 million, encompass the construction of one reinforced concrete bridge and upgrading of 9.5km of existing road in Machan; construction of 10.05km of R1-standard road in Geremai, Kanowit; upgrading 12.3km of an existing former logging road to Tunoh Scheme including replacement of one bridge in Melinau, Kapit; construction of 2.7km of R1-standard road to Tunoh Scheme in Melinau, Kapit; upgrading of 4.2km of R1-standard road to Uma Sambop, Belaga; and upgrading of 2.7km of R1-standard road to SK Long Urun, Belaga.

Last year, the Sarawak government allocated RM1.5 billion to implement 34 infrastructure and amenities projects covering areas under Urda, specifically Kapit, Kanowit, Song, Belaga and Bukit Mabong.

These projects are to be implemented within these two years (2019-2020) on a fast-track basis.

The tenders of Urda projects started in March this year, with the tendering of the six projects made through open tender.

Among those present at the signing ceremony were Assistant Minister of Utilities (Rural Electricity) Datuk Liwan Lagang, Kapit MP Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak, Kanowit MP Datuk Aaron Dagang, Ngemah assemblyman Alexander Vincent, Machan assemblyman Allan Gramong, Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon, and Urda board members.