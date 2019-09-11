Govt urged to produce more documentaries on Malaysia Day

SIBU: The federal government has been urged to continue producing more documentaries on the establishment of Malaysia on Sept 16, 1963, and to be broadcast on mainstream electronic media.

These documentaries will give exposure to the younger generation who are the heirs of the nation and responsible to defend the country’s sovereignty.

Military veteran Said Ismail said the documentaries should be filled with historical facts as well as the struggles and efforts of former leaders to create peace and prosperity among the people that led to the formation of Malaysia at that time.

“These documentaries are very important because there are still many young people who are unaware of the history behind the formation of Malaysia, the involvement of the country’s past leaders as well as the goals and direction of Malaysia.

“There are young people who have just graduated from institutions of higher learning who are not only clueless on the establishment of Malaysia but some of them who are uninterested in the historical event,” he told Bernama.

Said, from Kedah, who has lived in Sibu for more than 30 years, said via the documentaries the younger generation would be able to get accurate information and history behind the formation of Malaysia.

He said if such documentaries had been published before, the content should be improved to make it more appealing to today’s youths to inculcate patriotism and love for the country.

Celebrating Malaysia Day at schools, villages, districts, states and at the national level could enhance unity among multiracial communities and increase the spirit of patriotism, he said.

Meanwhile, Poi Chee Teck, a businessman from Sarikei, also expressed his hope for the federal government to increase promotional activities for the Malaysia Day celebration on Sept 16, at least as much as those accorded to the National Day celebration on Aug 31.

“Today we can see that the promotional activities for the Malaysia Day celebration is not as intensive as of the National Day on Aug 31, as if it is a less significant historical event, when in fact, it should be celebrated on a large scale,” he said.

He also suggested that the Malaysia Day celebration be held simultaneously on Sept 16 across the country to make it more lively and engaging with the involvement of people of all ages and every level of society.

In the meantime, Kampung Semop village development and security committee (JKKK) security bureau chief Omarmayah Rosli said the committee has organised various activities in conjunction with the Malaysia Day celebration involving the participation of the villagers.

Although the celebration was only at the village level but what was important was that the villagers in Kampung Semop were celebrating Malaysia Day with Malaysians across the country, he said.

He said the celebration of Malaysia Day was important for the people of Sarawak as it not only commemorated the important history of the establishment of Malaysia but also a reminder to the federal government over the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) signed by previous leaders concerning the rights of the people of Sarawak. — Bernama