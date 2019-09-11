Masing: No compromise in quality despite fast-track implementation of projects

KUCHING: All the proposed projects within the Upper Rajang Development Agency (Urda) will be implemented on a fast-track basis without compromising quality, says Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Masing.

“This is to make sure that they (contractors) will not slow down to meet the deadline, without compromising the quality,” he told a press conference after witnessing the contract signing ceremony between Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda) and the contractors for first six Urda infrastructure projects, here yesterday.

Masing, who is Infrastructure and Ports Development Minister and also Urda chairman, said a total of 24 infrastructure projects would be implemented within areas under Urda, of which six letters of agreement (LAs) had been given to the contractors to implement them.

He said the Sarawak government had allocated RM1.5 billion to implement all the 34 projects under Urda, which covers an area of 41,000 square kilometres.

He believed that the six projects would improve the connectivity within areas under Urda, which covers the districts of Belaga, Bukit Mabong, Kapit, Song and Kanowit.

“With the other 28 projects to come, more will be coming. The other projects would be implemented as and when the designs had been done,” he said.

Masing said connectivity was fundamental for agriculture and other activities to take place in any area, which would then result in socio-economic development.

Meanwhile, he said Sungai Tunoh in Kapit would be set to be connected by air with the construction of an airport, in addition to being accessible by road.

“We are designing and going to build an airport in Sungai Tunoh. For the time being, it will be (for) Twin Otter (aircraft), while bringing (in) bigger aircraft will be decided later.

“With the Twin Otter, we will (transport) the agriculture products out and bring people in to Sungai Tunoh, which has huge potential for food crop production and tourism,” he said.

Masing added that Tunoh would become very accessible because Sungai Tunoh itself was surrounded by three dams – Bakun, Murum and Baleh.