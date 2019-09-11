Missing after fishing trip: Second body recovered, search ongoing for last victim

MIRI: The Search and Rescue (SAR) team has recovered the second body of the three friends last night, after they were reported missing following a fishing trip off Pulau Sari in Lawas on Monday.

Lawas district police chief DSP Roslan Leman when contacted this morning, confirmed that a second body was retrieved by members of the Kampung Punang’s Bomba Volunteer Unit and villagers of Kampung Punang at around 11.30pm.

“The identity of the second victim has been identified as 29-year-old Farouk Arlan Ahmad Sabri. His body was found about 450 metres away from where the first body was discovered yesterday (Sept 10),” said Roslan.

According to Roslan, the second victim was a technician with Telekom Malaysia (TM) in Lawas.

Yesterday, Kampung Punang’s villagers had recovered the first body, who was identified as Yeu Chee Tiong, 30 around 8.40am at Sungai Labi-Labi.

The SAR is ongoing to locate the last victim, identified as 26-year-old Mohamad Amirul Bakar.