National Chief Scout Shafie Mohd Salleh dies

KUALA LUMPUR: National Chief Scout Tan Sri Shafie Mohd Salleh died today. He was 73.

Shafie died at 9.30 am due to abdominal complications at the Selayang Hospital, said National Scout assistant chief commissioner Ahmad Sabri Saad.

Shafie, who was a former minister of higher education, leaves behind wife Puan Sri Prof Emeritus Dr Mizan Adilah Ibrahim and three children.

Ahmad Sabri told Bernama Shafie will be buried in Kampung Ginching, Salak Tinggi, Sepang after the Zuhur prayers.

Shafie had also served as the head of the research centre at the National Institute of Public Administration (INTAN) for five years.

He had also served as an under-secretary in the Human Resource Ministry and as secretary of research in the Policy Analysis Section of the Malaysian Centre for Development Studies in the Prime Minister’s Department. – Bernama