Pakan landowners receive over RM1.65 mln compensation

PAKAN: Landowners here have received over RM1.65 million in compensation from the government for land acquired for road projects.

A total 73 compensation cheques totalling over RM563,000 for land acquired for the construction of a proposed road from Rumah Wilfred Uli to Rumah Panggai, Ulu Dayat were presented to 48 land

owners, while 41 compensation cheques totalling over RM1.09 million for 33 landowners were for land acquired for the upgrading of Jalan Pakan (Section 2).

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said while upgrading Jalan Pakan would shorten the travelling distance between Pakan and Sarikei by 10km, construction of the road from Rumah Wilfred Uli to Rumah Panggai would serve as a catalyst for economic growth in the area.

“All land acquired by the government is meant for implementing infrastructure projects such as roads, construction of hospitals, clinics, schools, administrative offices, and other projects aimed at improving the livelihood of the people,” he said in a speech read by Assistant Minister of Urban Development and Resources Datu Len Talif Salleh.

Awang Tengah said the compensation payments proved that the Sarawak government did not rob the people of their land, adding that the acquisition of land meant for development projects is done in accordance with provisions under the Sarawak Land Code (Chapter 81) and Article 13 of the Federal Constitution.

He noted that Pakan folk understood that the land was necessary for the implementation of development projects.

Among those present were Pakan assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom, Sarikei Deputy Resident Abang Mohd Porkan Abang Budiman, Pakan District Officer Seruji Ludin, Sarikei Divisional Land and Survey superintendent Ngu Tai Kong, and Norlina Raee, who represented the Land and Survey Department director.