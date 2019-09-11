RM36 mln gross income for SAS

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal yesterday declared a gross income of RM36,017,587 for Saham Amanah Sabah (SAS) as of September 6 this year.

“With that achievement, I am declaring the first interim income distribution of 2.40 per cent or 2.40 sen net per unit for 2019.

“This represents an income yield of 7.41 percent based on the Net Asset Value per unit of RM0.3240 as at January 2, 2019, where the payment of RM29,552,976 will be distributed to 1,231,374,000 units held as at September 6 this year,” he said.

The Chief Minister made the announcement yesterday after Saham Sabah Berhad (SSB), led by its chairman Datuk Dr Marcus Mojigoh paid a courtesy call on him at the PPNS building.

Shafie said the income is derived from SAS’s investment in the stock market (77.60 per cent), dividend income (14.04 per cent) and money market (8.36 per cent).

“The positive result was achieved by prudent financial management and proper investment strategy.

“Despite the challenging investment environment with moderate growth and impaired global and domestic market performance, we are pleased to be able to continue to provide returns to SAS shareholders,” he said.

The interim income distribution would be paid to 50,264 investors comprising 42,746 (85.04%) individual investors, 7,317 (14.56%) investors under the Hardcore Poor Scheme, 151 (0.30%) investors with bank loans and 50 (0.10%) corporate investors.

Since its inception 25 years ago, inclusive of this 2019 Interim Income Distribution, SAS has declared 22 distributions involving a total payment of RM643,231,647 or 90.57 sen per unit net or 90.57 per cent and a distribution in the form of reinvestment at the rate of 0.40 cents per unit (0.40 per cent).

“Saham Sabah Berhad as the Manager of the SAS Fund Scheme will continue to generate reasonable returns consistent with its investment objective.

“I am inviting potential and current investors especially those in government agencies to consider investing because there are SAS units still available,” Shafie concluded.

Also present during the courtesy call were its deputy chairman Datuk Naim Ahmad, CEO Hassan Abbas and Investment Committee members Datuk Hassan Ibrahim, Datuk Maznah Ghani, Datuk Kevin How, Datuk Peter Thien and Datuk Nellie Sikodol.