Sheda Property Expo 2019 an opportunity for home buyers, developers and investors

KUCHING: The upcoming Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers’ Association (Sheda) Property Expo 2019 is a one-stop expo for all, be it for industry players, property developers or investors and home buyers, given the wide range of activities and competitions that has been planned over the three-day event.

Organised by Sheda and supported by the Ministry of Local Government and Housing Sarawak as well as the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), the expo will be held at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching from September 20 to 22, 2019. The event will be held from 10am to 9pm daily over the three days.

The opening ceremony will take place at 3pm on September 20, 2019 and Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg will be officiating the event.

A total of 90 booths by 67 exhibitors will be available for the public.

Additionally, Sheda has arranged an array of activities that will appeal to everyone and as such, is expecting to welcome large crowds over the three-day event.

Activities and competitions include the Best Booth Awards Assessment for the best developer and non-developer booth amongst exhibitors, Children Colouring Contest, Eating Competition, a blood donation drive organised by Kuching Life Care Society, Cooking Contest by Innochef Touch and Zumba Fitness by Reggae Fitness Studio.

There will also be a line up of interesting talks by internationally-experienced speakers for the savvy investor or interested home buyer who want to know more about property in Sarawak.

Property talks include those by Dr Daniele Gambero (four topics), Charles Tan, Chris Tan (two topics) and Nam Kee Technology Solutions.

Visitors can grab a free umbrella at Sheda Property Expo 2019 but it is only limited to the first 1,000 visitors each day. Aside from the welcome gifts, visitors can also stand a chance to win the daily lucky draws.

Furthermore, for buyers who sepnd a minimum RM1,000 or more in a single receipt at the expo are entitled to redeem an exciting gift from a range of branded items.

Visitors can also be creative by taking nice photos during the expo, Like Sheda’s page and take part in their Hashtag challenge #SHEDA. Winners with the most likes and shares will walk away with attractive prizes worth RM3,000.

Meanwhile, Sheda has also reminded the public to take advantage of the Home Ownership Campaign (HOC) which enables buyers to save on purchases this year.

“As we know, the HOC has been extended until end of this year, so buyers who come to buy before end of this year will be able to enjoy all this stamp duty exemptions and there will be quite a lot of savings from there,” Sheda Property Expo 2019 organising chairman (OC) Ir John Yong said at the press conference.

“That is why this (program) is really helping the home buyers to save on all the stamp duties so we encourage buyers to come and (purchase) during this period so that they can buy their preferred properties.”

Organising committee Dr Richard Tan also highlighted that stamp duty exemption on sales and purchase agreement, bank loan and transfer, all add up to quite a significant amount.

“On top of that, those projects under HOC, technically (the buyers) will enjoy about 10 per cent discount,” Tan added.

On how many visitors Sheda is expecting for the upcoming property expo, deputy OC Angie Kueh said that based on previous years, the event has always attracted between 9,000 to 10,000 visitors.

“This year, we’ve got very interesting talks and we’ve got a lot of activities lined up — we are expecting more,” Kueh revealed.

“Especially now — when people are aware that the property fair is held every year — I think people are getting more used to the idea of coming in and doing comparisons.”

Sheda would like to thank the Expo’s main sponsors Naim Land Sdn Bhd, Lee Onn Construction Sdn Bhd and CMS Property Development Sdn Bhd for their generous sponsorship.