Stop using MACC as a political tool, urges Latheefa

KUCHING: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Latheefa Koya has asked people to stop filing complaints simply to get at their political opponents or just for brownie points.

She said in a Malay Mail report today that the commission investigates all complaints, but often finds that in many cases, the complaints filed were motivated by vendetta.

“The MACC has long been used as a political tool — people lodge reports just to get at each other.

“There are a lot of situations where people come to report and then make a press conference just to say ‘I’ve done it’, so this is the problem.

“We urge people to stop using MACC as a political tool,” she said in Kota Kinabalu when asked to comment on an Opposition politician who accused the MACC of being partial in investigating corruption claims involving the new ruling coalition.

Latheefa said the MACC does not stop investigations because of a change of government, but only when there is insufficient information beyond the initial complaint.

“We will investigate a complaint, but when there is a basis. Sometimes a complaint is just a complaint.

“If the Opposition feel that we don’t look at their case, maybe they have to look back at the way their complaint was made. Is it with substance or is it just a complaint? Do they make statements in public or in the media or come to us with the information?” she said.

Last month, Parti Solidarity Tanah Airku president Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan had urged MACC to be fair in their investigation of cases and reminded them of two cases involving Shafie, and Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony.

Shafie was previously investigated by the MACC in 2017 and was held in lockup before he came to office in May 2018 while Anthony was remanded by MACC for an investigation into a RM155 million sale of land to the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda).