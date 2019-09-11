Teen pleads guilty to raping underage schoolgirl in toilet of Jalan Green shopping complex

KUCHING: A teenager has pleaded guilty to raping an underage schoolmate in a public toilet on Aug 6 at the Magistrate’s Court today.

Magistrate Mohd Syukri Mokhtar has set Oct 10 to hear the behaviour report for the case.

The accused, 17, committed the act in a male toilet at a shopping complex at Jalan Green here.

The victim, 14, met with the accused three times since June. During the incident, the accused also allegedly molested her breasts and touched her private parts at the staircase of the shopping complex.

After the incident, the victim informed her mother about what happened and was subsequently sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for a medical checkup.

Based on the medical report, the doctor confirmed a tear at the victim’s private part following the assault by the accused.

The accused was charged under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code for rape and faces a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping upon conviction; and also Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 which carries jail term of maximum 20 years and can also be whipped upon conviction.

The case was prosecuted by DPP Assistant Superintendant Rogayah Rosli, while the accused was not represented.