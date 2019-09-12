254 Youths receive gold Duke of Edinburgh’s award from Prince Edward

CYBERJAYA: A total of 254 Malaysian youths yesterday received the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award or the gold International Award for Young People 2019 from the visiting Britain’s Prince Edward at a ceremony here.

Prince Edward is the chairman of the trustees of The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation.

Such awards have been recognised in over 130 countries across the world and in Malaysia the award is also known as Anugerah Remaja Perdana Rakan Muda under the Youth and Sports Ministry.

The Earl of Wessex is on a two-day visit to Malaysia as part of a tour that will also take him to Australia. He is the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Edward in his congratulatory remark after conferring the awards reminded the recipients to continue their effort and hard work as well as share their experience and support other people for the benefit of the society.

At the ceremony, Prince Edward also spent time to meet and greet as well as share some light moments with the recipients.

The Earl of Wessex last visited Malaysia in 2004, also in relation to the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation.

Since 2003 until 2008, a total of 161,942 Malaysian youths received the award with 116, 558 recipients for bronze level award; 44,345 silver award recipients; and 1,039 recipients of the gold award.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Youths and Sports Steven Sim Chee Keong when met by reporters after the event said the awards were for youths aged between 14 and 24 who were active in community, sports and adventure activities.

“Youths need to submit applications to obtain the awards,” he added. — Bernama