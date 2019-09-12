Bernas Kembara squads traversing Malaysia to promote unity, rice

KUALA LUMPUR: In conjunction with the country’s 62nd National Day celebration, Padiberas Nasional Berhad (Bernas) yesterday launched its Kembara Squad tour series to promote the spirit of unity between the Bernas workforce and local communities.

Bernas, in a statement, said the three-day tour programme from yesterday was among the company’s efforts to get close to the people, besides as a means of sharing information on the types of rice available across the world.

“This tour series involves four groups which will go to different locations in the peninsula’s West Coast and East Coast, the northern region and in Sabah and Sarawak.

“The programme includes meet-the-customer sessions and getting feedback from the local residents, besides a rice exhibition,” it said.

Among the locations covered are Sekinchan town, Selangor; Rest & Relaxation (R&R) area at the Rural Transformation Centre in Simpang Pulai, Perak; Seberang Jaya morning market, Penang and Kampung Berjaya morning market in Alor Setar, Kedah.

Other locations include Pasir Putih, Kelantan; Bukit Kenak, Terengganu; Kota Kinabalu and Tepilok in Sabah, and Kuching, Sarawak. — Bernama