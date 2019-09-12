‘Drainage masterplan drawn up for Kuching’

KUCHING: Plans are underway to improve the drainage system in the city.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said a master plan has been drawn up to implement an open drainage system at several locations which have been identified.

In view of this, he said he has divided the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) in which Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas will be looking after irrigation while the other section would be mainly focused on drainage.

He did not specify who would be in charge of drainage.

“We are now still busy doing the drainage at Padang Merdeka and another near the Sarawak General Hospital.

“After that we will look into the urban centre on how to have a proper drainage system for Kuching city,” he said when officiating at the 18th Kuching Inter-Cultural Mooncake Festival at Plaza Merdeka here last night.

On the festival, Abang Johari said it is one of the ways for the multi-racial community of Kuching to foster closer ties among one another.

“I’ve always been associated with the Kuching Inter-Cultural Mooncake Festival since its inception when I, then a Tourism Minister, gave a special grant to start this festival 18 years ago.

“I still continue to give this assistance to organise the festival up till today because it is important for us to organise this in Kuching to enhance the good relationship between the people of difference races,” he said.

He pointed out the multi-racial community of Kuching have always lived in peace and harmony among one another, a trait that makes the city and the state special.

“That is the special character of the people in Sarawak.

“We respect one another and live prosperously. We don’t want those who have extreme views to come to Sarawak and create problems in our peaceful life,” he stressed.

Abang Johari later joined Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian and the festival’s co-organising chairpersons Sim Kiang Chiok and Amy Tnay to visit the festival at Carpenter Street located a stone’s throw way from Plaza Merdeka