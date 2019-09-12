Govt to launch smart city council by year-end

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will be launching the Smart City Council under the Malaysia Smart City Framework 2018-2025 by year-end to advise chief ministers and menteri besar of all the 13 states towards creating smart cities which are liveable, workable and sustainable.

Federal Department of Town and Country Planning (PlanMalaysia) director-general Datuk Mohd Anuar Maidin said the council, which is aimed at lifting Malaysia’s ranking among the world’s smartest cities, would have 78 indicators under its framework.

He said the council would be chaired by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“According to IESE Cities in Motion Index 2019, London appeared to be the world’s smartest city (ranked first with the score of 100 per cent on the index), while Kuala Lumpur stood at 100th with the score of 52.83 per cent.

“So, by 2025, with the framework that every state can comply with, we hope to achieve at least 60 per cent or 70 per cent (of the score), depending on our finance,” he told Bernama during the Smart Cities Asia 2019 yesterday.

A smart city can be defined as a city that incorporates information and communication technologies to enhance the quality and performance of urban services, including energy, transportation and utilities in order to reduce resource consumption, wastage and overall costs.

Mohd Anuar noted that the framework is now in the process of getting Cabinet’s approval.

He said the smart city roadmap would include basics such as a long-term plan (for each country), technology to improve the quality of life, organisational change, favourable legal framework, sustainability, scale and evolution towards lower cost and open data.

However, Malaysia, he said, would also have indicators that could help mitigate natural disasters, namely floods and haze.

PlanMalaysia, in ensuring the ideal use, development, and conservation of land, plays a role through its functions at three levels of government: federal, state and local. — Bernama