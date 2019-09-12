Haze situation improves but still at unhealthy level

KUCHING: The haze situation in Kuching improved slightly yesterday although the Air Pollutant Index (API) reading at 5pm was 118, indicating unhealthy air quality.

The rain that started at 12.30am yesterday probably made the temperature and the API reading improve tremendously.

According to the Department of Environment website, as of 5pm yesterday, the API for Samarahan was 98, 144 (unhealthy level) in Sri Aman, between 70 and 72 in the central region, 82 in Bintulu and 71 in Miri.

API readings from 0 to 50 are classified as good, 51 to 100 as moderate, 101 to 200 as unhealthy, 201 to 300 as very unhealthy and readings of 301 and above as hazardous.

Meanwhile, Education Department Sarawak director Dr Azhar Ahmad said nine schools in the state that were closed on Tuesday due to unhealthy air quality re-opened yesterday.

“API reading at 4pm today (yesterday) is less than 200, thus schools throughout the state are open as usual from today,” said Azhar through his press statement here.

Meanwhile, Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) reported that they had ended their operations on bush fires covering about 30 acres at Jalan Camar, Taman Sri Perkasa here for the past seven days, at 5pm yesterday.

Bomba Sarawak operations assistant director, Tiong Ling Hii thanked the state government, the public, assemblymen and all those who had rendered their assistance to firemen throughout their operations in the area.

As of 5pm yesterday, Bomba recorded a total of 202 forest and peat soil fires throughout the state, covering about 319.992 acres since Sept 1.