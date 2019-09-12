Man found dead in car at Kuching International Airport parking lot

KUCHING: A 48-year-old man was found dead in the parking lot of Kuching International Airport (KIA) last night.

According to the state Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operations Centre (PGO), the man was first discovered by the auxiliary police, who were making their rounds in the parking lot.

The man, identified as Mohamad Bujang, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics who were called in, and was later brought to the Sarawak General Hospital for a postmortem.

Bomba Senior officer II (PBKII) Chaplin Wan stated that when the police found him, he was unresponsive and lying down inside the vehicle.

Authorities are in the midst of determining his cause of death.