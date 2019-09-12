Ministry mulls setting up fisheries consortium

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry is considering setting up a fisheries consortium involving investments from the private sector in an effort to boost yields and increase revenue for fishermen.

Its minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub said on-shore fishermen were currently struggling to increase their catch due to lack of capital to buy modern boats and equipment.

He said the model of the consortium, which aims to assist fishermen in obtaining boats and equipment as well as modern technology to be provided by investors, is still at the proposal stage.

“Through the consortium, we will provide all the facilities for fishing, and some of the proceeds from the catch will be enjoyed by them (fishermen) while some will be enjoyed by the investors.

“So both sides will benefit from the model we are considering,” he told the media after officiating the Department of Fisheries Malaysia Fisheries Development Document (FDD) here yesterday.

The document contains the Fisheries Development Strategic Plan for 2018-2030; Development Methodologies; Fisheries Development Integration; Fisheries Development Manual; Fishing Kit; Monitoring and Evaluation Document; Development Training Modules and ‘myKomuniti Perikanan’.

It will be explained to the frontline staff of the Fisheries Department through a series of briefings to be implemented at the state level.

“It is hoped that the DPP will enable the fisheries sector, especially the fishermen, to improve their livelihood,” Salahuddin said.

On a proposal by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad yesterday to consolidate padi smallholdings, Salahuddin said the matter was being looked into by his ministry.

He said the ministry would look at the padi estate management model of Felcra as well as other examples of successful padi farming. — Bernama