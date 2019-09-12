Murut Association upset over title of telemovie

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Murut Association (SMA) yesterday called on parties planning to record documentaries or telemovies relating to the Murut community to get the facts from the customary leaders first before airing it for public viewing.

SMA president Datuk Rubin Balang said seeking reference from those with knowledge about Murut customs is crucial to ensure that the materials to be aired would not be misleading.

“Apart from customary leaders, they can also enquire from many Murut associations for advice to ensure that they would not hurt the feelings of the Murut community, he said.

Rubin was commenting on a telemovie titled ‘Berian Sampai Mati’ (Dowry for Life) that was scheduled to be aired on national TV on September 21 this year.

He said many Muruts were unhappy with the misleading title, which does not picture the reality of the ethnic customs.

Berian Sampai Mati translated means ‘Dowry for Life’.

Rubin, who is the former Kemabong assemblyman, said the producer of ‘Berian Sampai Mati’ must respect the Murut community, and is hoping that no similar incident will happen in the future.

“I am thankful for the interest to air the Murut’s customs, but it must seek reference from relevant sources so that they will get the true facts. Our association is ready to help in getting the real facts and we are hoping that any interested parties will contact us,” he said.

Rubin added that the association had reached out to the national TV company and they have agreed to postpone the airing of the telemovie after given an explanation that there is no such thing as ‘Berian Sampai Mati’ in the Murut culture.