Nine travel, tour agencies sign MoC on Mulu Tourism Consortium Agreement

MIRI: Nine travel and tour agencies here have signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) on Mulu Tourism Consortium Agreement yesterday.

They are Brighton Travel & Tour Sdn Bhd, Transworld Services Sdn Bhd, Majestic Leisure & Tours Sdn Bhd, Willian Travel Sdn Bhd, FT Travel Services Sdn Bhd, KKM Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd, Borneo Touch Ecotour Sdn Bhd, Minda Nusantara Tour & Travel Agencies Sdn Bhd, and Happy Trails Borneo Tours Sdn Bhd.

Present to witness the signing of the MoC were Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin, Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting and a board member of Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) Albert Sim.

Sim on behalf of the nine travel and tour agencies, handed over the MoC document to Maswings Sdn Bhd represented by its sales executive Veronica Chin.

Earlier, during the joint press conference, Sim said the objective of forming the consortium was to promote Mulu National Park and Miri tourism packages.

The packages, offered at special and attractive prizes, have the support of Maswings Sdn Bhd and Mulu Marriot Resort & Spa.

Lee, who is also Senadin assemblyman, said he was very happy to note that the local travel and tours agents here had finally responded to his call to form a consortium for mutual benefit.

“With such an agreement, the tour operators will be able to sell the Mulu packages including air tickets and accommodation which is 20 per cent cheaper than before.”

Ting, who is also Piasau assemblyman, shared the same opinion with Lee on the need to extend similar cooperation on other tour packages here.

He said he would do some arrangement for similar cooperation for other tour packages to boost the tourism industry in Miri.

“I’ve talked to the hoteliers here and they told me that their occupancy was quite low in February and March.

“We shall look at ways to have some attractive activities here to assist hotels to increase their occupancy rate,” he added.