Spaniard killed in Jalan FAC, Matang after falling out of 4WD vehicle

KUCHING: A Spanish national travelling in a four-wheel-drive vehicle was killed in an accident at Jalan FAC, Matang here yesterday.

The Spaniard, identified as Francisco Javier Fernandez De Lascoiti Mateo was travelling with three locals when the accident happened at 4pm yesterday.

According to state Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu, the vehicle was driven by one of the locals, Awang Azamie Awang Aris, who was heading from Kuching to Kampung Telaga Air.

Francisco was said to be seated outside on the vehicle’s open deck with another local identified as Mohammed Amyrol Bakhri when he suddenly slipped and got thrown out from the vehicle.

He was said to have suffered from head injuries and was sent to Normah Medical Specialist Centre here but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 7.30pm last night.

Supt Alexson said the victim’s family and the Spanish Embassy have been notified.

The case has been classified under Section 41(1) APJ 1987 and is under investigation.

All three passengers including the driver did not suffer any injuries.