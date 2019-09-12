Uggah disappointed with Federal Court decision to dismiss review on NCR land decision

KUCHING: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said he is saddened by the Federal Court’s decision to dismiss the review of its earlier judgment in connection with the Tuai Rumah Sandah and Siew Libau NCR land dispute cases.

Uggah told The Borneo Post today that the Federal Court decision yesterday (Wednesday) was the reason why the Sarawak government had chosen a political solution for land disputes in the first place.

By political solution, the Minister of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development said the Sarawak government opted to amend the Sarawak Land Code.

Hence the Sarawak Land (Amended) Code 2018 was enacted to give the effect of force of law to customs like Pemakai Menoa and Pulau Galau (PMPG) and native territorial domain (NTD) proprietary right in perpetuity, he said.

The amended provisions in the land code took effect on Aug 1 this year.

Before the bill was tabled, Uggah said the state government was faced with two options – the legal action or political solution.

“If we had chosen legal recourse, then you can see the result on Wednesday (federal court decision).”

“What happened was, we (Dayak) lost everything. And that is why we chose political solution – to save our PMPG from the sad outcome of the court,” said Uggah

Uggah, who is also Bukit Saban assemblyman, pointed out that should land disputes be left to the court, then they will be outside people’s control.

“That is why we have the Chief Minister(s) to thank for the amendment of the land code and giving the Pemakai Menoa and Pulau Galau the force of law. That is the spirit of the Sarawak Land (Amended) Code 2018,” he stressed.

He was referring to the former Chief Minister, the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem and his successor, Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Uggah said two seminars will be held by the state in Kuching and Sibu consecutively on dates to be fixed later to explain the legal concept on how to apply for NTDs. They had held one this month in Miri, he added.