Unemployed man arrested for allegedly having drugs

BAU: An unemployed man, 23, from Taman Siniawan, Kuching-Bau road was arrested by a mobile police patrol (MPV) yesterday for allegedly having 17.70 gramme of Ketamine.

The MPV in a routine patrol saw a car being driven in a suspicious manner by the suspect at 2.15am in front of a petrol station at Bau-Lundu road, and stopped it.

According to Bau District police chief, DSP Poge Nyaon, a search of the suspect led them to his car where they found three plastic packets on the floor. The packets were found to contain crystal-like substance believed to be Ketamine worth about RM2,000

The suspect was subsequently arrested.

The case is classified under Section 12(2) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

An offender could be fined not more than RM100,000 or not more than five years’ jail under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952.