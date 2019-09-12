Women pleads not guilty to cheating poultry farmer

SIBU: A businesswoman who was charged with 189 counts of cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

The accused with the surname Wong, 49, faced 189 charges under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides for minimum one year jail, and not exceeding 10 years, and with whipping, and a possible fine upon conviction.

She was accused of failing to pay for the delivery of live chicken stocks worth RM489,533.44 to her company in 2016 and 2017 from a poultry farmer .

The court allowed her to be released with RM31,500 bail and two local sureties with permanent income of at least RM2,500.

She is to appear in court again for pre-trial case management on Oct 21.