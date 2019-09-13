20 Toyo University students take part in 11th ‘Diversity Voyage’ programme

KUCHING: Twenty students from Toyo University, Japan were here for a week to explore the city’s diverse environment.

They, along with 12 students from International College of Advanced Technology Sarawak (i-CATS), took part in the 11th ‘Diversity Voyage’ programme held at the i-CATS Campus

here.

Closing the programme yesterday, Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said he hoped to see more participants for the programme in future.

“People of Kuching are friendly and approachable. We do not argue and our tolerance level is high,” he said.

Wee said this ‘Diversity Voyage’ had served as a ‘remarkable bridge’ between Japan and Malaysia especially Kuching, Sarawak.

“Many students from Kuching have met wonderful friends from Japan and built their long-lasting friendship through this programme.”

The programme is jointly undertaken by Golbal Incubation, Fostering Talents (GiFT) Japan and MIDIN Sarawak.

It emphasises learning through personal stories. In other words, the programme focuses on each participant’s life story to connect with one another at personal level.

Through ‘Diversity Voyage’, the organisers also stress the importance of having dialogues among the participants, motivating them to talk about how they feel each day.

Participants will also be encouraged to express themselves with their own words.

The organisers believe that such a process helps participants learn to live with nature, learn to contribute, learn to co-create and learn to innovate to be entrepreneurial.

Wee added: “With this whole experience you have gained, step further with your great

friends to make your dream come true.”