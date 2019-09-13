BINTULU: Over 400 participants in 180 four-wheel-drive vehicles were flagged off yesterday as they embark on an adventurous start into the green heart of Sarawak in the 4th Sarawak International 4×4 Jamboree.

The internationally recognised ‘Gateaway To Nature Adventure’ 4×4 event was flagged off by Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah at Bintulu Old Airport runway.

Through this event, participants will have the golden opportunity to explore the natural wonders and travel through the district of Tatau, Sebauh, Tubau, Belaga with a night stay at Long Bangan Kenyah longhouse and will be feted to a dinner when they return to Bintulu on Sept 15.

It is a signature event of the 4×4 Travel & Adventure Club Sarawak (Sakta), which was founded in 2005 by a bunch of like-minded people who wanted to explore those hard-to-reach places that promise natural beauty and relaxation away from the hustle and bustle of modern city life.

From modest beginnings with 55 participating vehicles in 2016, it quickly captured the imagination of adventurers throughout the state and neighbouring countries.

The second event drew about 70 vehicles and the third attracted about 180 vehicles and 480 participants as young as 18 years to 72 years old from six countries to make it one of the most memorable jamborees thus far.

The event opens up opportunities for more enthusiasts to share in the passion of negotiating through rugged off-road trails and tracks, thus enjoying the serenity of unspoilt nature, cultural and historical places of Sarawak from one division to the other.

Also present at the flag-off event were Bintulu Resident Jack Aman Luat and Bintulu district officer Muhammad Dino Amid.