Abang Johari: State govt to lend assistance to SSPCA to tackle strays, rabies

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg says the government will try to help the Sarawak Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) with its role in tackling the issue of stray animals and the prevention of rabies in the state.

He said the society, besides assisting the government on issues regarding stray animals, has also helped to create awareness among animal lovers on the need to properly look after their pets.

“The government acknowledges SSPCA’s role in helping to create awareness among animal lovers as well as their assistance in the fight against rabies.

“For these reasons, the government will try to assist (SSPCA),” the chief minister said.

He said this at the ground-breaking ceremony of the SSPCA Animal Village at Jalan Ranger here today.

Abang Johari said the Animal Village, besides being a home for stray dogs and cats, would also become an attraction for people to visit.

The chief minister hoped that the society would continue working with the government to properly document the data of animals like dogs and cats, which will greatly help with prevention measures in case of a rabies outbreak.

“Having the data of the animals is important in order to know what needs to be done in case of rabies,” Abang Johari pointed out.

He added that the state has almost achieved the United Nations requirement for 70 per cent of pets like dogs and cats to be vaccinated.

According to him, about 62 per cent of such animals in the state have been vaccinated.

Present were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, Batang Sadong MP Dato Sri Nancy Shukri, Kuching City South Council mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng, Kota Samarahan Municipal Council chairman Dato Peter Minos and SSPCA president Datin Dona Drury Wee.