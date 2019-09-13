Analysts positive on Inari’s enhanced partnership with PCL

KUCHING: Inari Amertron Bhd’s (Inari) move to enhance its partnership with PCL Technologies Inc (PCL) via a joint venture (JV) has been viewed positively by analysts.

In an announcement on Bursa Malaysia, Inari said that it was entering into a JV with PCL in Malaysia for the purpose to secure, manage and manufacture optical transceivers and other related products.

The JV would have an initial capitalisation of up to RM21 million (US$5 million) which would be subscribed for in cash by Inari and PCL in the ratio of 30:70.

“All in, we are positive on this JV as it would immediately help to fill the floorspace at P34 and possibly lead to a gradual transfer of optical transceiver products from PCL’s current factory,” the research team at Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd (AffinHwang Capital) commented.

“While near term profit contribution from this JV may not seem meaningful to Inari, we think that this could potentially be the first of many other opportunities that could land on Inari.

“We suspect that the impact of the trade tensions could be a motive behind this partnership and, hence believe that there could be greater outsourcing opportunities, especially for well established and well managed OSATs such as Inari,” it opined.

Affin Hwang said, it is not entirely surprised by this announcement as management had guided that they would be filling empty capacity at Plant P34, which offers some 600,000 square feet (sf) of floorspace.

“The JV partner is also not new, as Inari had previously owned a 9.7 per cent stake in PCL, when it acquired the stake back in 2016.

“It had subsequently sold down that position although judging from this JV, the business relationship which never materialised back then, seemed to have blossomed nevertheless.

“We understand that the JV will eventually take up 100,000 sf of floorspace at P34,” it added.

As PCLs optical products are already on the market and data centre related, it believed that the product transfer and actual commencement of commercial production should be fairly quick.

All in, AffinHwang Capital reaffirmed its ‘buy’ call on the stock.