Curtin Malaysia, SM Pei Min sign MoU to enhance collaboration

MIRI: Curtin University Malaysia (Curtin Malaysia) and SM Pei Min yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in providing higher education pathways for SM Pei Min students and training opportunities, particularly in the teaching of English for its staff.

Curtin Malaysia is Curtin University’s largest international campus and global hub in Asia while SM Pei Min is a leading Chinese independent school here.

Signing on behalf of the university was its deputy Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Beena Giridharan while chief executive officer Wong Hin Chai signed for SM Pei Min.

Also present were the school principal Liau Kok Wei and Curtin Malaysia’s Corporate Communications manager Nicholas Leong.

Under the MoU, the school will promote Curtin Malaysia as the preferred tertiary institution to its students while Curtin will provide suitable pathways including training teachers in Intensive English Programme (IEP).

To facilitate this, the two institutions will enhance collaboration to ensure the students and their parents get all relevant information about Curtin Malaysia and the courses it offers, including creating a space at the school where such information will be readily available. Among other academic activities to be held are talks, workshops, camps and competitions for both staff and students of the school so they will be able to network with university staff and students.

Curtin Malaysia will also assist the school provide career and course counselling to students to help them make informed decisions about career pathways and choice of courses.

Wong in his speech reiterated the school’s commitment to enhance the prestige of its students with more intensive teaching of English and other subjects so they have the best chance of entering universities of their choice where English is the medium of instruction, including Curtin Malaysia.

He added that the school management was proud to see so many of its students getting a world-class education at Curtin Malaysia since 1999.

“Our former students are among the 7,000 graduates of Curtin Malaysia. Many have gone on to have very successful careers in commerce and industry since their graduation,” he said

Currently, 43 of their former students have enrolled in Foundation Studies, Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) and Bachelor of Commerce programmes at the campus after United Examination Certificate (UEC) examinations.

Giridharan who also spoke said Curtin Malaysia is well positioned to deliver the support SM Pei Min needs, given its strengths in the teaching of English through its long-running Intensive English Programme (IEP) and delivery of English short courses for select groups.

“The teaching staff recruited internationally specialise in improving proficiency in listening, reading, writing and speaking in English, and training students to interact with English speakers in everyday and professional situations,” she said.

Additionally, Curtin Malaysia is also the only IELTS testing centre in northern Sarawak in cooperation with the British Council.

““We laud SM Pei Min for its efforts to improve the English proficiency of its students and teachers and its foresight in preparing students for tertiary study. We have had many very bright students of the school studying with us and look forward to receiving many more,” Giridharan said.