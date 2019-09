KUCHING: The price of RON97 will go up by three sen this week, bringing the price of the fuel to RM2.53 per litre.

The price of RON95 and diesel will remain unchanged, at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre, respectively.

The price change will take effect at midnight (Sept 14) tonight.

With a Cabinet decision that was made on Feb 27, the price of RON95 and diesel will be capped at the above prices to “reduce the people’s financial burden”.