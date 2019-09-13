Govt recovers RM369,662 from Naza Auto Quest, Maran MP

KUALA LUMPUR: A sum of RM369,662 frozen from the bank accounts of Naza Quest Auto Sdn Bhd and Maran MP Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Abd Muttalib in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) investigation has become the property of the Malaysian Government.

The government had sought to forfeit RM269,662 from Naza Quest Auto and RM100,000 from Ismail.

Counsel Md Yunos Sharif who is representing Naza Quest Auto told the High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali, that his client who is the respondent in the application agreed that RM269,662 in its Maybank Islamic current account be forfeited to the Malaysian Government.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Allan Suman Pillay of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said MACC is withdrawing its application to forfeit after MACC had received the sum of money from Naza Quest Auto.

For Ismail, Allan said the MP also agreed to surrender the money through a letter dated June 24 2019.

“Your Honour, in a letter dated June 24 2019, Ismail has agreed to surrender the money to the Malaysian Government and the respondent also applied to be exempted from attending court. As such I am applying for the RM100,000 to be forfeited to the Malaysian Government,” he said.

Justice Mohd Nazlan allowed RM269,662 from Naza Quest Auto and RM100,000 from Ismail’s account to be forfeited to the government.

For three other entities namely Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Kedah UMNO liaison and Habib Jewels Sdn Bhd, Justice Mohd Nazlan set November 22, November 13 and November 5 respectively to hear the forfeiture application by the prosecution against the three respondents.

“The prosecution has gazetted for the presence of the three parties today. But none of the three parties were present. As such, we are applying to the court to set dates for trial,” he said.

Up to today, eight of the 41 entities had surrendered money from their respective accounts to the Malaysian Government.

The forfeiture applications were made by the prosecution under Section 56 (1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act ( AMLATFAA) 2001.

The prosecution also filed application to gazette the notice for third parties who have interest in the confiscated properties to be present in court and to state their claims under Section 56(1) and 61(2) of AMLATFPUAA. – Bernama