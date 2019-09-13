Haze returns after brief respite, API rises over 100 to ‘unhealthy’ level in Kuching

KUCHING: The city’s air quality has hit ‘unhealthy’ levels once again as the haze returned today after a short-lived Air Pollutant Index (API) reading of below 100 yesterday.

A change in wind direction as seen on the Asean Specialised Meteorological Centre’s website today has caused the haze to return, covering the city in smog, reducing visibility and causing the API reading to spike since early this morning.

The API reading for Kuching stands at 117 as at 5pm. The latest updates and readings for other areas can be seen on the Department of Environment’s website.

Satellite imagery of hotspots all over Kalimantan show a rise of a number of areas with hotspots burning for over 10 days, further aggravated by the current dry season.

Winds sweeping the haze northeast have also hit many major cities in West Malaysia, causing schools to close as the API reading there rises over 200.

An API reading for good air quality is from zero to 50, 51 to 100 is moderate, 101 to 200 is unhealthy, 201 to 300 is very unhealthy and 300 and above is hazardous.

Members of the public are reminded to exercise caution and to wear N95 particulate face masks when out in public, and to minimise outdoor activities. Open burning has also been warned against by the authorities.