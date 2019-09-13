Immigration detention depots hold more than 9,000 detainees

PUTRAJAYA: There are now 9,532 illegal immigrants held at 14 Immigration detention depots nationwide, said Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud.

Based on the figure, he said the government spends about RM3.5 million per month to feed the foreigners in the depots.

“This does not include the cost of medication for sick detainees as well as the cost of utilities and maintenance of the detention premises.

“The duration they spend in the detention depot depended on the processing of documents as well as their jail sentence,” he said in an interview with Bernama at his office here.

Khairul Dzaimee said illegal immigrants will be sent back to the detention depots after serving their jail sentences for the offences they have committed while waiting for their deportation.

He said the deportation documentation process could take between three weeks to three or four months.

“All the processes involved the Immigration with the embassies and according to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), priority would be given to detained women and children,” he said.

In this regard, a total of 41,041 foreigners from various countries have been deported by the Immigration Department for various offences from January this year to September 9.

“All of them who are waiting for their turn are being held at 14 Immigration depots throughout the country,” he said without revealing the breakdown according to their countries of origin.

The 14 detention depots in the country can accommodate about 13,000 detainees at one time. – Bernama