Murder case: Court to pass judgement Sept 26

SIBU: The High Court yesterday adjourned to Sept 26 judgement of a murder case involving two men that took place in Ulu Sungai Arip, Balingian, two years ago.

Deputy Registrar Stella Augustine Druce adjourned the case as the High Court judge was absent.

The murder accused Galang Imbang, 57, was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code while the second accused, Lasa Sulau, was charged under Section 3 of Firearms Act 1960, which is punishable under Section 8 of the same Act for carrying a firearms (home-made shotgun), without a licence.

Both sections carry the death penalty.

The duo was ordered to enter their defence in April after the court ruled that a prima facie case had been established against them.

They allegedly committed the offence in Ulu Arip, Sibu-Bintulu road between 5pm and 7.55pm on Oct 24, 2016.

They caused the death of Fabian Lebau over a land dispute.