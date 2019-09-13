NRD to review procedures on issuance of documents

PUTRAJAYA: The National Registration Department (NRD) is reviewing, with a view of improving, procedures on the issuance of birth certificates and identity cards to ensure there is no more room for abuse or fraud by irresponsible quarters.

In a statement issued here yesterday, the department said it will ensure the process in the issuance of documents is always made in order and in accordance with provisions under the National Registration Act 1959.

The statement was issued following a case where six people, including a NRD officer in Penang, were charged in the Sessions Court with faking and selling birth certificates and identity cards.

The department said internal investigations were also being conducted to ensure such cases would not happen again.

It said the department would not compromise with any of its officials involved in issuing fraudulent personal documents.

“The NRD will not protect any officers and staff who are found to be involved in activities that could jeopardise the country’s security and sovereignty,” it said.

Penang NRD assistant director Mohd Faizul Arifin, 34, was among six people who were charged in the the Sessions Court in Penang yesterday with 32 counts for offences in connection with the issuance and sale of MyKads to foreigners. — Bernama