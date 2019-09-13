RM2,500 fine for intimidation

MIRI: A foreign labourer who threatened a security guard using a keris was fined RM2,500 in default two years’ jail by a magistrate’s court here yesterday.

The sentence was passed by Magistrate Md Syafique Md Hilmie after considering several factors including the accused guilty plea and appeal, facts of the case, the seriousness of the offence as well as public interest.

Kadek Buky Indra Kusuma, 25, from Indonesia was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term up to seven years or fine or both upon conviction.

According to facts of the case, the accused criminally intimidated security officer Augustin Sujang Seli, 24, by threatening to kill him with a keris.

He committed the offence at 5.05am on September 6 at the security post of a plywood factory in Kuala Baram.

Kadek who was not represented pleaded for leniency, saying that this was his first offence and the matter was due to a misunderstanding between him and the complainant.

ASP Mary Ong prosecuted.