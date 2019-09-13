SHS-UCTS corner enhances collaboration

SIBU: University College of Technology Sarawak (UCTS) and SMK Sacred Heart (SHS) enhance their collaboration with the setting up of SHS-UCTS corner in the school.

The joint SHS-UCTS Corner crafted from Meranti wood creates a colourful tropical canopy surrounded by timber columns was launched yesterday.

It is the result of continuous effort by UCTS to engage and foster stronger relationships with regional secondary schools.

The opening ceremony was jointly officiated by UCTS’s Vice Chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Khairuddin Ab Hamid and SMK Sacred Heart’s principal David Teo.

This is the latest collaborative project designed by two lecturers from School of Built Environment (Architecture programme), Samuel Lee and Aaron Chew to embrace the relationship between the two institutions.

Lee and Chew previously held an Art Workshop for SMK Sacred Heart’s students.

The design incorporated the students’ artwork from the workshop.

“This design emphasises user autonomy/involvement. They can craft the space according to their preference and activity,” explained Lee.

“What we want to achieve is the sense of engagement and belonging as the students are the ones deciding how the space looks like and how it functions,” he added.

The objectives of this collaboration are to nurture the creativity of students; provide a corner for students to study, group discussion and activities; serve as information exchange centre between SMK Sacred Heart and UCTS stakeholders and as a venue for monthly events between UCTS and SMK Sacred Heart students.

UCTS is the first institution in East Malaysia to offer Architecture at undergraduate level with approval of MQA and Board of Architects Malaysia.