Workers’ quarters burnt to the ground in early morning fire

SIBU: A four-door workers’ quarters in Ding Lik Kong Road was razed this morning, displacing 15 people.

The single-storey structure estimated to measure 12 meters by 40 meters square, suffered 90 per cent damage from the fire, according to the state Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operation centre.

A team of firefighters from Sungai Merah and central stations were rushed to the scene upon receiving a distress call at 9.36am.

The fire was successfully put out, with the operation ending at 10.24am.

No injuries were reported in the blaze.