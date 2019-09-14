Flights cancelled, sports events postponed due to worsening haze

KUALA LUMPUR: The worsening haze situation that has hit the country recently has affected the daily lives of the people and caused several flights and sport events to be cancelled or postponed.

In fact, 549 passengers were left stranded at the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport (LTSAS) in Ipoh, Perak after three flights were delayed.

LTSAS manager Mohd Ali Osman said a number of flights scheduled to arrive at LTSAS have also been diverted to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur International Airport ?(KLIA).

The unsuitable weather condition also forced several sports activities including the Melaka edition of the FitMalaysia Programme scheduled to take place tomorrow at the Dataran Pahlawan in Bandar Hilir Melaka to be cancelled.

Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) in a statement today said the decision was made after the Air Pollutant Index (API) reading of 120 was recorded in the Melaka Historical City today and was expected to be at the same unhealthy level tomorrow.

Two other sporting events, namely BHPetrol Orange Run 2019 and Selangor Criterium Series Race 03 scheduled for Sunday (Sept 15) and Saturday (Sept 14), respectively, had also been postponed until further notice.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department’s (MetMalaysia) would be carrying out cloud seeding operations on Sunday or Monday, depending on the weather conditions to reduce the impact of haze in Selangor, said its director-general Jailan Simon.

Based on Malaysia Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS) as at 8 pm, Johan Setia in Klang, Selangor remained as the only area with very unhealthy API at 251.

Eight new areas in Melaka, Johor, Pahang, and Sarawak recorded an increase in the API readings from moderate (at 10 am) to unhealthy air quality as of 6 pm.

The areas are Alor Gajah, Melaka (138); Batu Pahat (122), Kluang (115) and Larkin (108) in Johor; Temerloh, Pahang (122); Sri Aman (103), Samarahan (106), and Kuching (139) in Sarawak.

An API reading of 0 to 50 is categorised as good; 51 to 100 (moderate); 101 to 200 (unhealthy); 201 to 300 (very unhealthy); and 300 and above, as hazardous.

The public can refer to apims.doe.gov.my for API updates. – Bernama