Human Resources Minister to meet public next Tuesday

KUCHING: Minister of Human Resources M. Kulasegaran will be meeting the public at Stutong Community Market on Tuesday (Sept 17) from 8am to 10am.

The people attending the meeting can seek advice on labour matters from the senior offices of the departments and agencies under the ministry in Sarawak such as Department of Labour Sarawak, Industrial Relations Department, Social Security Organisation (Socso) and others.

According to a press statement from the ministry, the programme is one of the Ministry of Human Resources’ initiatives to get feedback and to take appropriate actions thereafter and to try to settle the problems brought up by the people.